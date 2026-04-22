'Instead Of Gym, I Decided To Dance': Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Dances To 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'- Watch VIDEO

Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle |

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar paid a heartfelt tribute to her favourite singer Asha Bhosle. She shared a video on Instagram where she was seen dancing to one of Asha ji’s iconic songs, "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar." Namita said that instead of hitting the gym that day, she chose to dance as a tribute to her favourite singer.

Dancing alongside choreographer Vinayak Ghoshal, Namita wrote, "Today after a long work day, instead of gym, I decided to dance & pay tribute to my favourite singer Ashaji." She performed the song wearing a pink-coloured Anarkali suit.

She added, "RIP, we will miss her!" Namita further praised Asha Bhosle’s music, saying, "This song, her magical voice filled me with boundless energy, love & laughter. I just love old Bollywood songs."

She also subtly spoke about fitness and perimenopause, writing, "Talking about dancing, Namita added, "Dancing is one of the best forms of exercise, esp for perimenopause."

After Namita posted a tribute video for Asha ji, fans appreciated her for enjoying life instead of focusing on haters. One commented on her post, "Good to see you ignoring the haters." Another requested, "Please ignore all the hate comments." However, trolls continued to target Namita with comments like "Chalo Namaz pado beta Time ho gaya abhi" and "Namaz time loading."

Recently, Namita Thapar faced heavy trolling over a reel discussing health benefits and Namaz. Responding strongly to the backlash, she shared a video saying, "Pichle 3 hafte se mujhe log R**di bula rahe hain." She also captioned her post, "I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected."

Namita further explained that her intention behind addressing the issue was to encourage people to speak up when they are wronged. She said, "I don’t care about the personal trolling, I’m used to it last 5 years since shark tank but the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism."