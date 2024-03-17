Inspector Rishi OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Inspector Rishi, starring Naveen Chandra in a significant role, promises a thrilling narrative with much suspense and action. The series makers have yet to release the film trailer, but it is expected to be released soon.

Viewers who love to watch horror and suspenseful movies can watch this film. It is set to be released on the streaming platform in March 2024.

Where to watch Inspector Rishi

Nandini JS has directed the series. The makers of the film have shared a fascinating glimpse of the crime story and announced the film's release date.

The web series will stream on March 29, 2024. You can watch the series on Amazon Prime Videos.

Plot

Inspector Rishi, the main character, goes to a small mountain village with his fellow inspector to investigate a series of mysterious deaths, who have been dying under supernatural circumstances.

Inspector Rishi hopes to find answers to their deaths. However, soon he discovers that he must face hidden challenges in the village to uncover the truth behind the bizarre and mysterious incidents.

To find out whether Inspector Rishi will be able to find answers or get himself trapped, viewers have to anticipate the film release.

Cast and production

Inspector Rishi features Naveen Chandra in the lead role, along with an amazing cast that includes Kanna Ravi, Sunaina, Malini Jeevarathnam, Sri Krishna Dayal and Kumarave.

The Tamil series consists of 10 episodes and is set to premiere in India and over 240 countries and territories.