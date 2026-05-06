Inspector Avinash Season 2 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Randeep Hooda Crime Thriller Series

Inspector Avinash |

Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash Season 2 is an action crime thriller series that is written and directed by Neeraj Pathak. The series is based on true events and the life of Uttar Pradesh super cop Avinash Mishra. It also features a strong ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: Streaming Details

The series is set to be released on JioHotstar, streaming from May 15, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Is baar khel bada, dushman khatarnaak, par Inspector Avinash karega sabka the end! 💥 🤛 #InspectorAvinash Season 2, all episodes streaming May 15th only on JioHotstar."

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Inspector Avinash trailer

Inspector Avinash is a crime-thriller series set in the late 1990s (1997–1998) in Uttar Pradesh, a time when crime, mafia, and illegal weapon smuggling were at their peak. The story revolves around an intelligent inspector who is tasked with leading a new Special Task Force (STF) to stop these crimes and restore peace.

Randeep Hooda, Neeraj Pathak, and Urvashi talk about Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda reprises the role of Inspector Avinash, shares, “This season strips Avinash down to his core. He’s not just fighting crime anymore; he’s fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It’s a much more intense ride.”

Sharing his excitement for the second season, Director Neeraj Pathak said: “Season 2 takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals; he's up against a system that’s collapsing around him. We’ve scaled up the action, but more importantly, we’ve deepened the emotional conflict, because this time, the fight is as personal as it is external.”

Being a part of Inspector Avinash Season 2, Urvashi Rautela said, “Inspector Avinash Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Being part of a story packed with action, emotion, and unexpected twists has been an incredible ride. Every scene pushes the intensity to another level. Partnering with JioHotstar for a show of this scale has been amazing, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and drama we’ve created.”