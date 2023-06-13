Inside Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Roka Ceremony: Couple Cuts 4-Tier Cake, Sunny Deol Grooves To Morni Banke

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding preparations have begun at the Deol household. The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18 in the presence of close friends and family members.

Inside Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's roka ceremony

While there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, several inside pictures and videos from the roka ceremony have surfaced online. The roka function took place on Monday, June 12. It was attended by the Deol family, including Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol, and several Bollywood celebrities.

In one of the now-viral videos from the event Sunny Deol is seen dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho song Morni Banke with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 producer Vijay Dhanoya.

Another video shows Karan and Drisha cutting a beautiful four-tier cake. While Karan was seen wearing a blue kurta with matching jacket, the bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a yellow saree.

The videos have been shared by various fan pages on Instagram. In another photo, the groom-to-be is seen posing with his friends and guests. Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot in Bandra on June 18.

If reports are to be believed, Karan got engaged to his lady love a couple of months back. The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

Karan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father's 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. The film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

After debuting in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan featured in Velle in 2021. The film marked Karan's first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh.

Karan will next be seen sharing screen space with the Deols in Apne 2.

About Karan's fiance Drisha Acharya

Drisha is acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter. The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days.

Despite being based in Dubai, Acharya works as a manager at a travel agency and has been a pillar of support for Karan throughout their courtship.