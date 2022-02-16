e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

'India's first Rock star': Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69.
FPJ Web Desk
Bappi Lahiri | Photo by ANI

Bappi Lahiri | Photo by ANI

Advertisement

The news of Bappi Lahiri's demise has left Bollywood in a state of grief. Several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to pay their heart-felt tributes to the legendary singer-composer.

Paying his condolences, Ajay tweeted, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada You will be missed."

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, South Mega star Chiranjeevi and other celebs from the Indian film fraternity also condoled the demise of Lahiri.

Here's how they remembered the legendary singer-composer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," the doctor said.

Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was 'Bankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' .

With ANI Inputs.

ALSO READ

RIP Bappi Lahiri: From 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' to 'I Am A Disco Dancer' - best songs RIP Bappi Lahiri: From 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' to 'I Am A Disco Dancer' - best songs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Advertisement