'India's first Rock star': Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Bappi Lahiri

The news of Bappi Lahiri's demise has left Bollywood in a state of grief. Several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to pay their heart-felt tributes to the legendary singer-composer.

Paying his condolences, Ajay tweeted, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada You will be missed."

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, South Mega star Chiranjeevi and other celebs from the Indian film fraternity also condoled the demise of Lahiri.

Here's how they remembered the legendary singer-composer.

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family.🙏🏻 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly…



“Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…”



Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤



#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Cannot process this loss.. i genuinely can’t believe that you’re gone. Will miss you so much Bappi Da.. I’ll never forget the love, support & encouragement you gave me as a little kid and throughout my career. May your kind soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/XQmM5OZ6hD — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," the doctor said.

Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was 'Bankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' .

