RIP Bappi Lahiri: From 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' to 'I Am A Disco Dancer' - best songs

I Am A Disco Dancer Zindagi Mera GaanaSinger-composer Bappi Lahiri, who is known as the pioneer of disco music in India during the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues on Wednesday. He was 69.

A familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was "Bhankas" for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Check out some of his iconic numbers below.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

I Am A Disco Dancer Zindagi Mera Gaana

Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar

Ek Aankh Maaru To

Tamma Tamma Loge

Auva Auva

Boombai Nagariya

Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Bappi is survived by his wife Chitrani, son Bappa, and daughter Rema Lahiri.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:41 AM IST