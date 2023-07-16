India’s Best Dancer 3: Shakti Kapoor Recalls Winning An Award For Raja Babu

Shakti Kapoor |

The dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 will be celebrating the fun-filled nok-jhok of families in its ‘Khandaan Special’ today. Veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the show and will share some interesting memories about their family and personal lives. Celebrating the power of family, the contestants will put their best foot forward to wow the judges and guests.

Giving a full-on filmy performance and honouring Shakti Kapoor by recreating some of his iconic dialogues and characters will be Akshay Pal, and his choreographer Amar. The two will recreate the popular character ‘Nandu’ from Raja Babu through their dance act, leaving everybody in splits.

Shakti Kapoor with Padmini Kolhapure |

After watching their performance, Shakti says, “This was truly an entertaining act.” He goes on to share an interesting memory. “When Raja Babu came to me, I did not want to sign the film because I had played many negative roles and Nandu’s character was different. It had only one costume, i.e. chaddi, nara and baniyaan. I told Govinda, ‘I do not want to do the film’, but then he convinced me by saying, ‘You will not regret it’. And, then came an awards function where the film and characters were nominated for many categories including my character as well.”

He adds, “I was not keen on going for it as I don’t usually go to these functions. But I still went for it since my wife, mum and sister-in-law pushed me to go, but I knew that I would not get the award because of my wacky character. Looking at all the actors getting the award, my mum kept asking me, ‘Why aren’t they taking your name?’ So, I was just praying to God that please, not for me, but for my mom, please make me win the award.”

He concludes, “And finally, the time came when my name was announced as the winner of the category of best comedian. At that moment I said to myself, ‘Thank God, otherwise my mother would have gone home with a broken heart!' Both Padmini and my wife were sure of it, but I was not.”

