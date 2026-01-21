Indian Music Composer AR Rahman Converted To Islam At The Age Of 23; His Hindu Name Was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala

AR Rahman |

Oscar-Wining Music Composer AR Rahman, who is known for redefining Indian film music by masterfully blending Indian classical, electronic, and world music, is currently leading all the headlines due to a statement he made. During an interview, he said that he hasn't found work in Bollywood for the past eight years. He explained the reason behind this by saying that power is no longer in the hands of creative people.

He indicated that a reduction in his work in the Hindi film Industry over the years could potentially be a communal thing. The 59-year-old “Mozart of Madras” is currently embroiled in controversy due to a statement he made.

AR Rahman: Born into a Hindu family

AR Rahman is the only Indian to win two Academy Awards in 2009 for his work in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "127 Hours." After the death of his father, Rahman converted to Islam. Rahman was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu, and real name was Dilip Kumar Rajagopala. At the age of four, he began his musical journey by learning piano. Rahman was inspired by his father (R.K. Shekhar), who was also a film score composer. His life turned upside down after his father died, and he worked alongside his studies to earn a living. However, due to workload, he often missed school.

Why did AR Rahman convert to Islam?

After his father passed away, the poverty-stricken situation disturbed Rahman so deeply that he lost all hope. The time when he found no light and was surrounded by darkness, that was a moment when he met with a renowned peer, Qadri Saaheb, a revered Islamic spiritual leader from the Qadiri order. Rahman and his family were so deeply influenced by his values and teachings. He was so affected by his teachings and values that Rahman decided to convert to Islam. At the age of 23, he embraced Islam.

Interesting facts about AR Rahman

The global media, including Time magazine, famously called him the “Mozart of Madras” for his revolutionary impact on Indian music.

Rahman entered the film industry at just 23 years old with Roja (1992), which instantly made him a household name.

His debut film, Roja, won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, a rare achievement for a newcomer.

He has composed music for Hollywood, Bollywood, and international projects, collaborating with global artists and orchestras.

Spirituality always plays a key role in Rahman’s life and music, often reflecting themes of devotion, peace, and harmony.