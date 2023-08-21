Indian Matchmaking Fame Pradhyuman Maloo's Wife Ashima Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence, Files FIR |

Pradhyuman Maloo, who starred in Indian Matchmaking, had apparently rejected over 150 women in the show and had become meme fodder for the audience across the globe. Later in the second season, he appeared again and revealed that he had found love in Ashima Chauhaan.

However, now Pradhyuman has landed in legal trouble as Ashima has accused him of domestic violence and has also filed an FIR against him. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, advocate Anmol Bartaria, representing Ashima, revealed, "The allegations with the FIR lodged are grave and concerning, with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core."

"The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried out in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with the law," he added. Further, the advocate stated that Ashima is not in the state to talk about it due to trauma and is currently in Bangalore with her family.

However, Pradhyuman was not aware of the FIR filed by Ashmima. Reacting to it, he said that they are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve their marital issues amicably.

The duo tied the knot in 2020 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after dating each other for a few months. Pradhyuman proposed to Ashima for marriage at a private seaside property.

