Indian Idol 16 Finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak, Tanishk Shukla Or Anshika Chonkar; Who Might Win The Trophy?

Indian Idol 16 Winner: Jyotirmayee Nayak, Tanishk Shukla Or Anshika Chonkar? |

Indian Idol Season 16 grand finale is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will take home the coveted trophy. As anticipation builds, several speculations have surfaced online about the possible winner. The competition has boiled down to six finalists- Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla, with one of them set to be crowned the winner on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Ahead of the finale, the makers shared a picture of the Indian Idol trophy on the show's official social media handle and asked fans, "After months of unforgettable music, the moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! Who will lift the iconic Indian Idol trophy and make history?" Soon after, the comments section was flooded with viewers predicting this season's winner.

Going by the responses, Jyotirmayee Nayak appears to be the fan favourite, with Tanishk Shukla emerging as a close contender. One user wrote, "The asli hakdar of trophy is Jyotirmayee Nayak," while another commented, "This trophy is only for Jyotirmayee." However, not everyone agreed. A fan wrote, "No matter who holds the trophy, for us Tanishk bhaiya and Jyoti didi are both winners." Another user simply declared, "Tanishk the winner."

The Top 6 finalists of Indian Idol Season 16 come from diverse backgrounds and have impressed audiences with their unique musical journeys. Anshika Chonkar, 21, from Mumbai, Maharashtra, has won praise for her versatility and ability to effortlessly perform across genres. Jyotirmayee Nayak, 24, hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has emerged as one of the strongest contenders with her powerful vocals and emotionally charged performances. Manraj Veer Singh, 27, from Patiala, Punjab, is known for his energetic stage presence and command over Punjabi as well as Bollywood numbers. Myscmme Bosu, 22, from Kolkata, West Bengal, has impressed the judges with her distinctive voice and consistent performances throughout the season. Suhail Sufi, 25, from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, has earned appreciation for his soulful singing and strong classical foundation. Meanwhile, Tanishk Shukla, 26, from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has become a fan favourite with his melodious voice, vocal control, and consistently impactful performances.

The winner announcement of Indian Idol 16 will be made on Sunday, July 26, 2026. The finale episode will air from 8 pm onwards on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on SonyLIV.