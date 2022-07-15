Indian film 'Mariam' gets post-production Asia Cinema Fund (ACF) at Busan

Indian director, Arvind Pratap’s feature film 'Mariam' is awarded the post-production Asia Cinema Fund by Busan International Film Festival 2022, produced by Red Carpet Moving Pictures after their two global successes Mukti Bhawan-Hotel Salvation and Venice winner 'Kush'.

'Mariam' will have it’s World Premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2022.

“We at Red Carpet have always looked for new voices and engaging stories; Kush, Mukti Bhawan and now Mariam has a compelling truth, but ignored. Arvind Pratap, the Director of the film, has been able to make a strong statement in a very simple way and we hope the audiences will appreciate his perspective”, said Sanjay Bhutiani, partner at Red Carpet Moving Pictures.

'Mariam' is a traumatic and a challenging journey of a surrogate mother. She must decide between survival of her family and moral values she stands for.

Red Carpet produced the globally acclaimed Mukti Bhawan-Hotel Salvation written and directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani.

The film premiered at Venice International Film Festival 2016, with a theatrical release in over 30 countries, invited to over 90 International Film Festivals and wining 32 International Awards.

Red Carpet also produced 'Kush' written and directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani, which won the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film at the Venice International Film Festival 2013.

It was also shortlisted by the Academy in 2014 in the Best Live Short Film category, winning over 40 International awards. Both the films also won National Awards in 2017 and 2014 respectively.