'Indian documentaries don’t have a universal vibe': Filmmaker Trisha Das talks about the need for upliftment of the genre

What kind of equation do you share with your brother, comedian and actor Vir Das?

A pretty normal one, like any other set of siblings. We chat a few times a week, we also discuss work. It’s not different than any other family. We have worked together in the past and co-written some stuff as well. We are also open to doing that again in future. It depends on the kind of project we take up and also the subject.

Tell us about your books…

There are two books actually. The first one is Miss Draupadi Kuru, which was published in 2016. It features women from the Mahabharata — Draupadi, Kunti, Gandhari and Amba — coming down from heaven to New Delhi. It was a sort of comedy and adventure and also a second chance at reevaluating their lives on earth. The second book, the recently released Misters Kuru, features the Pandavas. They sort of find out that their mother and wife are missing and come down to New Delhi to take them back. In the process, they have an adventure of their own as well. Basically, the first book is about the women from the Mahabharata and the second one is about its men.