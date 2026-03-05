India VS England T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Bollywood Stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others Cheer For Men In Blue

India VS England T20 World Cup Semi-Finals |

As Team India locks horns with England in the high-stakes semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the electrifying clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium has drawn massive excitement among cricket fans and celebrities alike. Among those cheering from the stands is Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who was spotted attending the match to support the Men in Blue during this crucial knockout encounter.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was seen standing up and clapping for Sanju Samson at India Vs England match. Seeing him clap for Sanju, a user tweeted, "Anil kapoor be like “Sanju jhakas”."

Exactly the same Anil Kapoor watching the match in stadium nd said this Jhakaaasssss🥳 — Ejaz Khan🇮🇳❤️ (@iamejazkhan0083) March 5, 2026

Anil Kapoor couldn’t control his emotions watching the elegance of Sanju Samson at Wankhede! 🏟️🔥



Pure class from Samson had even Anil Kapoor in awe. 👏🏏#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/dU4mAlNu08 — CricInformer (@CricInformer) March 5, 2026

Anil kapoor be like “Sanju jhakas” — Ahem Brahmasmi (@AhemBrahmasmi) March 5, 2026

Joining the cricket fever, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen cheering passionately for Sanju Samson, with their adorable daughter Raha. The couple was spotted rooting for the Men in Blue as they celebrated every boundary, including a spectacular six and a thrilling four.

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson delivered a sensational performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England national cricket team. Samson smashed a blistering 89 runs off just 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, giving India a strong start in the high-stakes clash. He was eventually dismissed by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, bringing an end to his explosive innings.

Others cheering for Team India in the ground were MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, alongside Neeta Ambani and her son Akash Ambani.