ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If India vs England Semi-Final Match Is Washed Out In Mumbai?

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 entering its knockout phase, excitement is building for the second semifinal between Indian national cricket team and England cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the threat of rain has raised an important question: what if this crucial match is washed out before a result can be achieved?

Under the ICC’s playing conditions for the tournament, every semifinal has a reserve day to complete the game if weather interrupts play. If rain prevents any play on the scheduled day, the match is resumed on the reserve day from the point it was stopped. But if both the original day and reserve day are lost to weather, there will be no Super Over or bowl-out to decide the outcome. Instead, the team that finished higher in the Super 8s standings will automatically advance to the final.

In the case of India vs England, that Super 8s ranking becomes decisive if a washout scenario occurs. England finished the Super 8 stage with six points, topping their group, while India ended with four points. As per the rules, England would progress to the World Cup final if both the scheduled day and reserve day are washed out, due to their superior Super 8 finish.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood