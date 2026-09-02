India Ke Top 1% Set First Look: From Giant LEDs To A 100-Contestant Arena; Anil Kapoor's Show Promises A Grand Visual Experience

India Ke Top 1% is all set to premiere on Star Plus. Ahead of its release, the inside pictures of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show have been released. The set has giant screens and has arena-like features.

India Ke Top 1% Set Look

India Ke Top 1% has a grand arena-like set-up that gives the quiz show a larger-than-life, futuristic feel. The stage is set in a huge amphitheatre-style hall in which 100 contestants are seated around the periphery. The setting takes away the feeling of being in a normal TV studio as giant LED displays loom over the players.

Individual screens and tablets are provided to the contestants, allowing them to play in their preferred language (Hindi or English). The graphics on the LED displays change constantly to show percentages and other information relevant to the game. The contestants appearing on the show will have a colourful mix of personalities, "from students, homemakers and dukaanwalas to YouTubers, magicians and real estate agents."

Set Designer Varsha Jain Reveals It Took Her Months To Build India Ke Top 1% Set

Designer Varsha Jain revealed it took months to finalise the place for India Ke Top 1% and then design it. She said, "Creating the set of India Ke Top 1% has been an incredibly exciting and creatively satisfying experience. To give the show a premium, larger-than-life feel, we explored multiple options for almost two to three months before finalising this space." Varsha added, "It then took us another month, along with the hard work of hundreds of people, to build the entire arena."

Varsha claimed that while designing the set, she wanted the set to feel glossy and futuristic but at the same time wanted to keep it warm and fun. However, the set is built in such a way that it does not feel intimidating to the contestants.

India Ke Top 1% Release Date & Time

India Ke Top 1% will be released on Saturday, September 29, 2026. The episodes will release at 8 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.