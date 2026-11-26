Aditya Seal's Daughters Mahi And Vira Are Cutest Cheerleaders For Indian Cricket Team | Instagram

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match is currently happening at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, and we are sure that all the cricket lovers are cheering for Team India. However, we have found the cutest cheerleaders for the Indian cricket team, and they are actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's daughters, Mahi and Vira.

On Thursday, Aditya shared a picture of both his daughters wearing Indian jerseys with their names written on them and with the number 23, which is their date of birth. He captioned the post as "@indiancricketteam coming for you (sic)." Check out the post below...

Interestingly, Aditya and Anushka's daughters' names also seem to be inspired by two cricketers: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is fondly called Mahi, and Virat Kohli.

Celebrities and netizens react to Aditya's post

Aditya's brother-in-law and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, who had directed the cricket-based film Mr and Mrs Mahi, commented, "Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke?"

A netizen wrote, "Another legendary MAHI incoming (sic)." One more Instagram user commented, "Omg omg this is beyond adorable (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Aditya and Anushka embrace parenthood

Mahi and Vira were born on August 23, 2026. The couple, while announcing the arrival of their little munchkins, had posted, "Our sunshine’s are here to brighten our lives ♥️♥️ Our hearts are full of love and gratitude Vira ♾️ Mahi (sic)."

Aditya and Anushka tied the knot in 2021, and multiple times there were rumours of them becoming parents. But finally, this year, the couple was blessed with two daughters.

Aditya Seal movies

Aditya was last seen on the big screens in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which was released in 2025. He has a movie titled Maharagni: Queen of Queens lined up, which also stars Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, and Chhaya Kadam.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!