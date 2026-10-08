'Incorrect Information': Rajinikanth's Team Denies Rift Rumours With Director Ashwath Marimuthu On Dharman Sets

Rumours of tension between Rajinikanth and filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu on the sets of Dharman have been dismissed by the actor’s team. The upcoming Tamil film, which has already gone through multiple director changes, is currently being helmed by Ashwath, with the team stating that Rajinikanth is comfortable and happy working with him.

The speculation surfaced after a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that Rajinikanth and Ashwath had a disagreement on the sets. The post also alleged that the actor was uncomfortable with the working atmosphere.

However, a member of Rajinikanth’s PR team has now rejected the reports, citing firsthand experience of the film’s shoot. Sharing a statement in Tamil, the PR team member wrote, “This is completely incorrect information. I have witnessed firsthand over many days of shooting that Thalaivar feels very comfortable and happy working with director @Dir_Ashwath, thanks to his dynamic working style. The film Dharman is progressing well, rapidly, and excellently.”

இது முற்றிலும் தவறான தகவல் . இயக்குனர் @Dir_Ashwath அவர்களின் விறுவிறுப்பான முறையில் பணியாற்றுவது தலைவருக்கு மிகவும் படபிடிப்பு தளத்தில் சௌரியமாகவும் சந்தஷ்மாகவும் இருப்பது நான் பல நாட்கள் படப்பிடிப்பில் பார்த்து இருக்கிறேன் . தர்மன் படம் நன்றாகவும் வேகமாகவும் சிறப்பாக வளர்ந்துவருகிறது . — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) October 7, 2026

From Sundar C To Ashwath Marimuthu: Dharman’s Director Changes

The film, which was initially announced as Thalaivar 173, has gone through several changes before arriving at its current version. The project is produced by Kamal Haasan and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal was first announced amid much excitement. In November 2025, filmmaker Sundar C was announced as the director. However, he later exited the project, citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances”.

In January 2026, Cibi Chakaravarthi was announced as the new director. After months of speculation, the makers officially revealed the title Dharman in June and announced Ashwath Marimuthu as the director.

At the time, Rajinikanth clarified that Sundar had left the project due to other commitments, while Cibi’s version required an extensive shooting schedule and a larger budget.

Dharman Release Date, Cast And First Look

Dharman is currently scheduled to release in January 2027. Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Recently, leaked pictures and videos from the sets showed Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela shooting for the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed their casting yet.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.