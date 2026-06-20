In The Hand Of Dante OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac And Gal Gadot's Drama Film?

In The Hand Of Dante |

The highly anticipated drama film In The Hand of Dante, starring Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, Al Pacino, and John Malkovich, is gearing up for its digital debut after generating significant buzz for its star-studded cast and ambitious storytelling. The film had its world premiere out of competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025. It was theatrically released on June 12, 2026.

In The Hand of Dante OTT streaming details

Based on the acclaimed 2002 novel by Nick Tosches' In The Hand of Dante, the film is directed by Julian Schnabel, known for acclaimed works such as The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and At Eternity's Gate. The movie blends historical fiction, mystery, and drama, weaving together multiple timelines and narratives. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from June 24, 2026.

What is In The Hand of Dante about?

The story follows author Nick Tosches, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, who becomes involved in a mysterious quest after being asked to authenticate what may be the original manuscript of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy. As Tosches investigates the manuscript's origins, the narrative shifts between contemporary events and Dante's life in medieval Italy, creating a layered exploration of art, obsession, faith, and redemption.

Cast and characters

The film features Oscar Isaac as Nick Tosches, Gal Gadot as Giulietta, John Malkovich as Joe Black, Gerard Butler as Louie, Martin Scorsese as Isaiah, Al Pacino as Uncle Carmine, Jason Momoa as Rosario, Louis Cancelmi as Lefty, Sabrina Impacciatore as Dr. Susanna Pulice, Benjamin Clementine as Mephistopheles, and Franco Nero as Don Lecco, among others. It is produced under the banner of DreamCrew Entertainment, MeMo Films, Twin Pictures and ArtOfficial Productions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In The Hand of Dante: FAQs

When and where to watch In The Hand of Dante?

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from June 24, 2026.

Is In The Hand of Dante based on a novel?

Yes, In The Hand of Dante is based on the acclaimed 2002 novel by Nick Tosches.

Who plays the lead role in In The Hand of Dante?

Gal Gadot and Oscar Isaac play the lead roles in the film.

Who has directed In The Hand of Dante?

The film is directed by Julian Schnabel.