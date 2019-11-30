In Pics: Anil, Madhuri, Shahid and other celebs shine at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

One of the most successful filmmakers, Sooraj Barjatya hosted an extravagant wedding reception for his son Devansh Barjatya and the film industry attended it with all the glamour and enthusiasm.
Adding the shine to the party, Sooraj's favourite stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit along with his husband were present at the reception. Both the former co-actors created a special photo moment for the couple as well as fans which gave us nostalgia from their many films directed by the host himself.
While yester-year actresses like Hema Malini and Rekha were also present at this starry affair, the present generation of Bollywood made sure to steal the hearts. From Kartik Aaryan to Shahid Kapoor and Swara Bhasker to Raveena Tandon, many B-town stars attended this wedding reception.
Other actors who were among the first few to attend the occasion were Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Check out all the pictures and videos from this glittery night here:
