In Pics: Anil, Madhuri, Shahid and other celebs shine at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

One of the most successful filmmakers, Sooraj Barjatya hosted an extravagant wedding reception for his son Devansh Barjatya and the film industry attended it with all the glamour and enthusiasm.

Adding the shine to the party, Sooraj's favourite stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit along with his husband were present at the reception. Both the former co-actors created a special photo moment for the couple as well as fans which gave us nostalgia from their many films directed by the host himself.