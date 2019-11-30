Entertainment

Updated on

In Pics: Anil, Madhuri, Shahid and other celebs shine at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

By FPJ Web Desk

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit attend Devansh Barjatya's wedding reception

In Pics: Anil, Madhuri, Shahid and other celebs shine at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception
In Pics: Anil, Madhuri, Shahid and other celebs shine at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

One of the most successful filmmakers, Sooraj Barjatya hosted an extravagant wedding reception for his son Devansh Barjatya and the film industry attended it with all the glamour and enthusiasm.

Adding the shine to the party, Sooraj's favourite stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit along with his husband were present at the reception. Both the former co-actors created a special photo moment for the couple as well as fans which gave us nostalgia from their many films directed by the host himself.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr. Sriram Nene
Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr. Sriram Nene

While yester-year actresses like Hema Malini and Rekha were also present at this starry affair, the present generation of Bollywood made sure to steal the hearts. From Kartik Aaryan to Shahid Kapoor and Swara Bhasker to Raveena Tandon, many B-town stars attended this wedding reception.

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker

Other actors who were among the first few to attend the occasion were Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Check out all the pictures and videos from this glittery night here:

Sooraj and Devansh Barjatya pose for a family picture
Sooraj and Devansh Barjatya pose for a family picture
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Tanisha Mukerji
Tanisha Mukerji
Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali
Hema Malini
Hema Malini
Rekha
Rekha
View this post on Instagram

#rekha at the wedding reception

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#soorajbarjatya sons wedding reception â¤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt
Mohnish Bahl with family
Mohnish Bahl with family
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar
Tabu
Tabu
Iulia Vantur
Iulia Vantur
Sohail Khan with wife
Sohail Khan with wife
Poonam Sinha with son
Poonam Sinha with son
Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak
Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in