 'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her Divorce
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her Divorce

'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her Divorce

In one of the episode, from the show, Samay roasted Kusha and made a funny scene about her divorce and sex life, however, some scenes were censored

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Kusha Kapila |

Kusha Kapila talked about comedian Samay Raina's joke about her personal life, after her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in a recent roast.

In the show, Pretty Good Roast Show S1, Kusha, Samay and many other comedians attended to roast each other. In one of the episode, from the show, Samay roasted Kusha and made a funny scene about her divorce and sex life, however, some scenes were censored.

Kusha has not taken the roast too well.
byu/Odd-Concern4264 inInstaCelebsGossip

Kusha talked about the episode that aired and she took it as the roast. In her AMA session on Instagram, she broke the silence on Samay Raina, Aashish Solanki, and dark humour comedy. According to her, “Not my first time on the rodeo. In the large scheme of things, nothing matters. Probably when I have processed all of it, will speak about it on a level-headed podcast (lol do we have any) or maybe never. We will see. This profile continues to be a safe space for my female and queer followers."

Read Also
Cooking Up A Storm With Kusha Kapila: ‘My All-Time Favourite Dish Is My Mom’s DOSA,’ Reveals...
article-image

Kusha and Zorawar got married in the year 2017, and they announced their split in 2023. The duo released a joint statement which reads, “We gave it our all until we couldn’t anymore.” They also stated that they need time for recovery since their divorce is hearbreaking even for the two.

The Thank You For Coming actress after her divorce was attacked by netizens on social media, as there were various reasons that people claimed about her divorce. Speaking about it to India Today, she stated, “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Here's How Sobhita Dhulipala Is Connected To Deepika Padukone

Kalki 2898 AD: Here's How Sobhita Dhulipala Is Connected To Deepika Padukone

Ammy Virk Reveals How Diljit Dosanjh Broke Stereotype Of Punjabi Actors, Says 'He Allowed Us To Get...

Ammy Virk Reveals How Diljit Dosanjh Broke Stereotype Of Punjabi Actors, Says 'He Allowed Us To Get...

'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her...

'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her...

Tamil Actress Sunaina Engaged To Khalid Al Ameri? Dubai-Based YouTuber's First Wife Confirms Divorce

Tamil Actress Sunaina Engaged To Khalid Al Ameri? Dubai-Based YouTuber's First Wife Confirms Divorce

The Man With 1000 Kids OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Man With 1000 Kids OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform