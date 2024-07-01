'In Large Scheme Of Things, Nothing Matters': Kusha Kapila On Samay Raina Roasting Her And Her Divorce

Kusha Kapila |

Kusha Kapila talked about comedian Samay Raina's joke about her personal life, after her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in a recent roast.

In the show, Pretty Good Roast Show S1, Kusha, Samay and many other comedians attended to roast each other. In one of the episode, from the show, Samay roasted Kusha and made a funny scene about her divorce and sex life, however, some scenes were censored.

Kusha talked about the episode that aired and she took it as the roast. In her AMA session on Instagram, she broke the silence on Samay Raina, Aashish Solanki, and dark humour comedy. According to her, “Not my first time on the rodeo. In the large scheme of things, nothing matters. Probably when I have processed all of it, will speak about it on a level-headed podcast (lol do we have any) or maybe never. We will see. This profile continues to be a safe space for my female and queer followers."

Kusha and Zorawar got married in the year 2017, and they announced their split in 2023. The duo released a joint statement which reads, “We gave it our all until we couldn’t anymore.” They also stated that they need time for recovery since their divorce is hearbreaking even for the two.

The Thank You For Coming actress after her divorce was attacked by netizens on social media, as there were various reasons that people claimed about her divorce. Speaking about it to India Today, she stated, “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders."