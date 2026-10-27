Imran Khan Gets Relief As Bombay HC Puts ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Until November 2

The Bombay High Court has kept the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to actor Imran Khan in abeyance until November 2, pending further hearing on his challenge to the order | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: In a temporary relief for actor Imran Khan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday kept the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to him in abeyance till November 2, when it will hear his plea.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna granted relief to Khan while hearing a petition filed by the actor, through advocate Zulfiquar Memon of MZM Legal, challenging a notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating immigration laws by participating in a protest in Mumbai.

On Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh urged the court to adjourn the case till November 2. Singh, representing the Centre, also assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against Khan till then.

However, senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, pointed out that the notice asked him to leave India by October 28, Wednesday. “But I have to leave tomorrow (according to the FRRO directive),” said Dhond.

To this, Singh replied: “(Court) may keep it on Monday. Nothing will happen. That is an oral assurance.”

The court, in turn, agreed to adjourn the case and added that the FRRO’s order be kept on hold till then.

“ASG seeks time. Matter stands over to November 2 at 3 pm. The order under challenge shall be kept in abeyance till the next date,” the court noted in its order.

Notice Follows October 10 Detention

The notice follows Khan’s detention on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The protest was held in solidarity with an agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following the demonstration, a complaint was lodged at Gamdevi police station alleging that Khan had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in a political protest despite being a US citizen. The police subsequently forwarded the complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued the notice directing him to leave India.

Khan, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan.

OCI Status And Legal Provisions

As an OCI cardholder, Khan is entitled to certain privileges, including a lifelong visa to visit and reside in India. However, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship or political rights such as voting or contesting elections.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Central government has the power to direct a foreign national not to remain in India or in any specified area. Khan’s proposed challenge is expected to question the legal basis for the action taken against him over his participation in the protest.

Actor Denies Violating Any Law

According to Khan, no gathering was underway when he reached the spot. He claimed that he neither entered a restricted or barricaded area nor disobeyed any police instruction to leave. He further alleged that he was apprehended only after media personnel surrounded him while he was returning to his vehicle.

The actor argued that he had not violated any provision of the Immigration and Foreigners Act or the Citizenship Act. He also highlighted that he had lived in India since the age of two and had deep familial, marital, educational and professional ties to the country, with no criminal antecedents.

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Authorities, however, issued the departure notice invoking Sections 7(2)(c) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. These provisions empower the government to restrict a foreign national’s continued stay in India and direct their removal in specified circumstances.

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