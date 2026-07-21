Imlie Fame Manasvi Vashist Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arushi Khanduja, Shares FIRST Photo; Reveals Son's Meaningful Name |

Imlie fame Manasvi Vashist has embraced parenthood with wife Arushi Khanduja. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy and shared the joyful news on social media with the first picture of their newborn. Alongside the heartwarming post, they wrote, "Now, our story begins a beautiful new chapter."

Manasvi shared the announcement through a joint Instagram post with Arushi. In the selfie, the actor is seen holding the camera while posing with his newborn son and wife, who is resting on a hospital bed. The family of three is seen dressed in hospital attire, capturing the special moment shortly after the baby's arrival.

Sharing an emotional note, Manasvi wrote, "For the longest time, our story was about two people choosing each other, every single day." Revealing his son's name and its meaning, he added, "Now, our story begins a beautiful new chapter with the little one who has given our lives a whole new meaning (अर्थ). Welcome to the world, Arth (sic)."

Soon after the announcement, fans and members of the television industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Helly Shah wrote, "This is beautiful. Congratulations to both of you." Manasvi's co-star Sumbul Touqeer commented, saying, "Congratulations." "Actor Zayn Ibad Khan commented, "Cheers to the new parents." Several others also extended their warm wishes to the couple as they embarked on their new journey as parents.

Manasvi Vashist and Arushi Khanduja tied the knot in February 2026 after being in a long-term relationship. While Manasvi is a familiar face in the television industry, Arushi is not from the entertainment world and works in the corporate sector, having previously been associated with Prime Video India. The couple had kept their relationship largely private before making it official.

Manasvi began his acting career with Zindagi Do Pal Ki in 2011 and went on to feature in popular television shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Imlie, and the web series Campus Beats. He shot to fame with his portrayal of Atharva Rana in Imlie, a role that made him a household name among television audiences.