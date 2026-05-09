'I'm Still Pinching Myself': Arjun Rampal On Dhurandhar's Massive Success, Says Crew Headed To Monasteries & Goa To 'Get Grounded'

Arjun Rampal On Dhurandhar's Massive Success, Says Crew Headed To Monasteries & Goa To 'Get Grounded' |

Arjun Rampal has gained immense success after Dhurandhar’s release. Speaking about the overwhelming response to the film, Rampal said, "I'm still pinching myself." He further addressed the record-breaking response of the movie. Explaining the reaction, Rampal said, "It's such a wonderful, beautiful high that we've all received, and now you just want balance." The actor then talked about how he has been dealing with the overwhelming response of Dhurandhar.

Talking to NDTV, Rampal revealed that after the release of Dhurandhar, he went to Goa with his family. He said, "As soon as the film released, I went back home to Goa. I've been with my family, spending time in nature and just being at peace." The actor then addressed how he has still been coping with the overwhelming response of the movie.

Rampal said, "I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination." He added that the response he got after doing the movie is a "sense of gratitude."

Talking about the team of the movie, Rampal referred to them as the Dhurandhars. The actor said, "Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on." He then talked about DOP Vikash Nowlakha who went to a monastery after the release of the movie in order to get grounded. "Vikash, I know, has joined some monastery because he wants to get grounded," said Rampal.

Talking about the director Aditya Dhar, Rampal said, "Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there." The actor then added that everyone from the team was looking to get grounded after the release of the film. He called it a "beautiful high" that everyone of the team received.

During the release of Dhurandhar, Rampal said that he went to Goa in order to disconnect.

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most talked about releases of the year, earning strong appreciation for its storytelling, performances, and grand scale. The film has also delivered a powerful performance at the box office, reportedly collecting over Rs. 320 crore nett in India and crossing around Rs. 550 crore worldwide. With its growing popularity and sustained audience interest, the movie has established itself as a major commercial success, further strengthening its impact in the industry and boosting the careers of its cast.