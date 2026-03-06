'I'm Safe In Dubai, But Not In Dubai': The 50's Bebika Dhurve Faces Backlash As She Shares Update On Missile Strikes- Watch VIDEO

The 50's Bebika Dhurve Faces Backlash As She Shares Update on Dubai Missile Strikes |

Missiles lit up the skies over Dubai as defensive systems intercepted the attacks, leaving the city on high alert. Thousands of passengers remain stranded at airports, hoping for flights to resume and safe passage home. Amid this, The 50's fame Bebika Dhurve gave the update of her situation, saying she is safe in Dubai despite missiles flying overhead. She added that, in contrast, she does not feel safe in Delhi.

"Dubai mein raat ke 9 baje mere sir ke upar se missile ja rahi hai phir bhi main itni safe hun, wahi agar main Delhi mein hoti to raat ke 9 baje ghar se bahar nahi nikal pati (I am safe in Dubai with missiles flying over me...But not safe in Delhi after 9 pm)," said Bebika. She further added that she is very safe.

It’s shameful to insult your own country while abroad.

If you feel safer under missiles than in Delhi, then don’t bother coming back to India.

We value loyalty over such baseless comparisons.#The50 #ElvishYadav #IndiaComesFirst pic.twitter.com/gVDEvJX2Ez — pyara_inssan (@pyra_insan) March 5, 2026

While some welcomed Bebika’s update from Dubai, many criticised her for taking a toll at India. One tweeted, "Aana mat India wapas!" Another wrote, "Kam ke liye India yaad aata he aese log ko." Another called out Bebika, saying, "I hope yeh madam apne safe jage pe hi rahe.. India kabhi na aye."

Aana mat india wapas! NamaķH̤aɽam̐… desh pe bojh hote hain aise log!! Shameful — Priya Vatsh 2.0 (@vatshpriya2) March 5, 2026

I hope yeh madam apne safe jage pe hi rahe.. India kabhi na aye 😒 — J𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑦𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑛⟭⟬ (@crazyoumoon_12) March 5, 2026

Kam ke liye india yaad aata he aese log ko — pyara_inssan (@pyra_insan) March 5, 2026

Agar safe nhi thi toh the 50 jhakk marane ke liye kar rahi thi kyuki fans iske hein nhi aur payment inko mila nhi 😂🤣 — Sanvik khanna (@k74095_khana) March 5, 2026

Don't come , no one is desperate to see you here, after her comment, she will be still safe in India if she comes back.



Ask her to say same dialogue for Dubai — B (@beena_pp13922) March 6, 2026

Bebika Dhurve is an actress, social media personality, and reality TV contestant who first came into the spotlight with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she garnered attention for her strong personality and on‑screen presence. She later joined the high‑stakes reality competition The 50, adding to her growing popularity among viewers.

Besides reality TV, Bebika has also acted in shows like Bhagya Lakshmi and engages with fans through her social media content, where her bold remarks and confident persona often trend online. Well besides being an actress, social media influencer and reality TV personality, Bebika is also a doctor and an astrologer. So far, Bebika has been eliminated from The 50 show.