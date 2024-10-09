'I'm Not Done Yet, There Are More Stories To Tell': Sooraj Barjatya On Winning National Film Award For Uunchai

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya was honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his film Uunchai, which starred Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. The film marked Sooraj's comeback as a director after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

On Tuesday (October 8), Sooraj received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

On winning the award, the director said, "I’m not done yet. There are many more stories to tell and many more heights to reach. Back then (after winning National Film award for Hum Aapke Hain Koun), as a young director, the rush of excitement was overwhelming. Today, the feeling is one of deep gratitude and calm."

Reflecting on his journey with Uunchai, he shared, "Uunchai wasn’t the kind of film people expected from me. It didn’t have the usual grandeur of my earlier works, but it came from my heart. I didn’t choose Uunchai; it chose me. This award is the perfect culmination of that journey."

Uunchai was the first Hindi film to be shot at Everest Base Camp, over 17,000 feet above sea level. It was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening up about the risks involved in shooting in such extreme conditions, Sooraj said, "Uunchai pushed me to new heights, both literally and creatively. The film's emotional resonance and stunning visuals connected deeply with audiences, proving once again that a great story can transcend conventional filmmaking expectations."

For Uunchai, veteran actress Neena Gupta also won the National Film Award for her performance as a Supporting Actress. In the film, she essayed the role of Shabina Siddique.

The actress looked ethereal in pink saree as she received the award from the President.

🏆70th National Film Awards🏆



President Droupadi Murmu confers National Award to Actor, Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' in 'UUNCHAI (Zenith) #70thNationalFilmAwards #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/5492tf4rc6 — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 8, 2024

Uunchai tells the story of friendship, hope, and resilience, shot against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

The film showcased Amitabh, Boman, Anupam, and Danny planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, however, Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest.