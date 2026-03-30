 'I'm Not Ashamed Of...': Splitsvilla 16 Star Sorab Bedi's Ex Appurva Rampal Shares Cryptic Post Amid Domestic Violence Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I'm Not Ashamed Of...': Splitsvilla 16 Star Sorab Bedi's Ex Appurva Rampal Shares Cryptic Post Amid Domestic Violence Case

'I'm Not Ashamed Of...': Splitsvilla 16 Star Sorab Bedi's Ex Appurva Rampal Shares Cryptic Post Amid Domestic Violence Case

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend, Appurva Rampal, and co-contestant Ruru Thakur, accusing them of domestic violence and defamation. In response, Appurva shared an Instagram post stating, "No one can use my past against me," expressing pride in overcoming her past challenges.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Sorab Bedi's ex Appurva's post |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi has reportedly taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend, Appurva Rampal, and co-contestant Ruru Thakur. He has accused Appurva of domestic violence and Ruru of defamation. Amid these allegations and legal proceedings, Appurva shared a post on her Instagram story, stating that she is not ashamed of her past but proud of having overcome it.

Appurva re-shared a story that said, "No one can use my past against me." The post further claimed that she can tell anyone her story from beginning to end without any edits or filters. It read, "I've already faced the darkest chapters of my life and made peace with them. They don't control me anymore; they built me."

Sorab Bedi's ex

Sorab Bedi's ex |

The post shared by Appurva also stated that the challenges that tried to break her are now proof that she is still standing. It ended with the sentence, "I am not ashamed of where I've been. I'm proud of how I made it out." Resonating with this message, Apurva shared it on her feed amid her breakup with Sorab.

This post came after Sorab took legal action against Appurva amid cheating allegations. In a recent LIVE session, Sorab shared proof and said, "Legal notice bhej diya hai bhai maine dono pe, Ruru pe bheja hai defamation ka ki agar tere paas proof hai to le ke aa, aur Appurva pe bheja hai domestic violence ka."

Sorab has dismissed the cheating allegations. He also addressed Appurva linking him with Akanksha, saying she is his sister: "Bhai behen ke rishton pe to mat shak karo yar," he added.

Read Also
Splitsvilla 16: Did Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Break Up? Speculation Sparks After 'I Felt Cheated'...
article-image

Sorab and his now ex-girlfriend Appurva were in a long-term relationship for nearly nine years before their recent fallout. According to Appurva, the two were in a steady relationship and even continued dating when Sorab entered Splitsvilla 16, with her initially supporting his decision to join the show. However, she later claimed that things changed during his time on the reality show, which eventually led to issues in their relationship and their breakup.

Follow us on