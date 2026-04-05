'I'm Not AI': Ramayana's 'Blue Turban Guy' Saket Patel Reacts To VFX Backlash In Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ramayana's 'Blue Turban Guy' Saket Patel Reacts To VFX Backlash In Ranbir Kapoor's Film |

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana was released on Thursday and has been widely praised by both viewers and critics. However, some scenes in the teaser sparked allegations of AI usage. One particular sequence shows Lord Rama walking through Ayodhya as people shower flower petals on him. Responding to the rumors, the actor who played the "blue turban guy" clarified, "I’m not AI."

Actor Saket Patel responded to claims that some scenes from the Ramayana teaser were created using AI. The actor shared several screenshots of people labeling a particular scene, including the “blue turban guy” throwing petals at Lord Rama, as AI-generated. He clarified, "Hi, I am Saket Patel. I'm an actor and believe me I'm not AI."

Saket added that ever since the teaser’s release, many have been convinced that his character was digitally created. He explained that he shot the scene nearly two years ago “with real crowd, real set, and real Ranbir Kapoor.” Addressing the skepticism, he remarked, "The funny thing is in 2026 if something looks too nice, people call it fake."

Reacting to Saket's video, a user commented, "It doesn't look nice. It looks unrealistic. The audience can see through that. We're not expecting our country to give Disney level VFX. But unrealistic is unrealistic." Another reacted to the colour changing glitch, saying, "Still no explanation for the color change."

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the VFX backlash that Ramayana has been facing. In a social media post, he wrote, "Yes, bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of." He recalled watching Back To The Future at age 11, saying he was so inspired that he would sit with his father and study the frames.

Hrithik went on to address critics calling scenes of Ramayana AI-generated, stating, "This post is not about me, it's about us the audience. Thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring VFX-heavy films to life, so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!"