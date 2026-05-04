'I'm Half UP, Half Bihari': Vir Das Clarifies He's Not A Bengali Ahead Of West Bengal Election Result; Here's Why

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das grabbed attention on social media on Monday (May 4) after sharing a humourous yet pointed post ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election results. Known for his satirical takes and outspoken opinions, Vir addressed social media users who often drag him into political conversations related to Bengal because of his surname.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the comedian clarified that despite carrying the surname 'Das,' he is not Bengali. His post went viral as vote counting began across West Bengal on Monday morning.

"So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck," Vir wrote.

So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck 👍 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026

Through the post, Vir appeared to poke fun at online trolls and social media users who frequently associate him with Bengal politics simply because of his surname. The comedian has often faced criticism and trolling online for expressing his views on social and political matters, and his latest post seemed to be an attempt to distance himself from the political storm expected around the election results.

West Bengal Election Result 2026

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday. The results are expected to impact the political landscape in the state, with the key contest being fought between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the counting process, Mamata Banerjee had urged party workers to remain alert and monitor strong rooms where EVMs were kept. In a detailed message shared on X, the TMC chief alleged that incidents of load-shedding and CCTV disruptions were being reported from multiple locations across the state.

She called upon party workers to stay vigilant throughout the night and immediately report any suspicious activity, claiming that such incidents were allegedly being carried out “at the behest of the BJP.”