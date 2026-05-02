'Aisa Laga Zombie Apocalypse': Ashish Chanchlani, Vir Das & Others React As Nationwide 'Extremely Severe Alert' Triggers Meme Fest

Ashish Chanchlani, Vir Das & Others React As Nationwide 'Extremely Severe Alert' Triggers Meme Fest |

Phones across India buzzed simultaneously on Saturday morning as the government issued an urgent notification labelled “Extremely Severe Alert,” triggering widespread alarm among citizens. The sudden alert left many confused and anxious, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media. Several influencers and actors quickly shared their responses, with Archana Puran Singh revealing how the alert scared her family, while Vir Das addressed the situation with his trademark humour through a comedic video.

Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani took to X to react to the Government's "Extremely Severe Alert." He tweeted, "Anyone else got a terrifying broadcast drill message from the govt?" The social media influencer added, "Aisa laga zombie apocalypse announce hua hai."

Anyone else got a terrifying broadcast drill message from the govt?

Aisa laga zombie apocalypse announce hua hai — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 2, 2026

Vir Das

Vir Das shared a video in which he is seen reacting to the alert. Reacting in shock, Vir Das wrote, "Everyone on their phone today." He then asked his fans, "Did you get the alert?"

Did you get the alert? pic.twitter.com/11agvUg0bu — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 2, 2026

Ayushmaan Sethi

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi posted a video on his Instagram in which his brother Aaryamann Sethi and future sister-in-law Yogita Bihani were seen reacting to the extremely severe alert. He said, "Aise thodi na check karte hain yar dara ke." He further suggested, "Pehle news me dalo ki ham check karne wale hain phir daal do." Yogita asked, "Are par karna kya hai? Bhagna kaha hai, kiske yaha jana hai, bata to do."

The “Extremely Severe Alert” was part of a nationwide emergency alert system test conducted by the government to assess the effectiveness of disaster preparedness and communication channels. Such alerts are typically issued to ensure that critical warnings, including those related to natural disasters, public safety threats, or other emergencies, can be delivered promptly to citizens’ mobile phones. The exercise aimed to check the reach and responsiveness of the system, though the sudden and intense nature of the notification caught many off guard, leading to confusion and concern among the public.