'The World Is Not Ending': Vijay Varma Reacts To Government's Extremely Severe Alert

Vijay Varma Reacts To Government's Emergency Alert System | Instagram

On Saturday morning, almost all of us had an alert come up on our phones with a beeping tone from the government of India. Well, it is actually a new system to alert the citizens of the country about any disaster or emergency. Actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share a video and react to the alert.

In the video, it seems like he is sitting in a restaurant or a cafe, and while the actor is checking something on his phone, a dog nudges him, and Vijay's phone falls. Connecting the video to the alert, the Matka King actor wrote, "It’s all fine the world is not ending yet (sic)." Watch the video below...