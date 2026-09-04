I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Opens With ₹5.05 Crore Net In India, Beats Toxic's Malayalam Opening

I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest Malayalam action-thriller, I’m Game, opened in theaters on September 3, 2026. The film also features Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari in key roles. Directed as an action-packed thriller, I’m Game is also produced by Dulquer and is reportedly the biggest-budget film of his career, both as an actor and a producer.

I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, I’m Game recorded an estimated Rs 5.05 crore net collection in India on Day 1, from 2,714 shows. Its India gross collection stood at approximately Rs 5.90 crore, while the film earned around Rs 5 crore gross overseas.

With these figures, the movie’s estimated worldwide gross collection on its opening day stands at Rs 10.90 crore.

In Other Languages

Among the Indian-language versions, the Malayalam version contributed the bulk of the earnings with approximately Rs 4.30 crore, followed by Telugu at around Rs 65 lakh and Hindi at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

With this, I’m Game has beaten Toxic’s Malayalam opening-day collection. Starring Yash in the lead, Toxic was released in theatres on August 26. The film recorded an opening-day Malayalam collection of Rs 1.30 crore, which I’m Game has surpassed with its Rs 4.30 crore Malayalam opening.

I'm Game Budget

The film’s reported budget is around Rs 80 crore, although earlier estimates had placed the production cost at Rs 60 crore or more.

At this pace, I’m Game would need a substantial increase in daily collections and strong word-of-mouth over the coming days to recover its investment and move toward profitability.

Dulquer Salmaan plays Dan John, a gambler who places considerable faith in his luck. The story revolves around his mathematical betting system and how it leads him into a high-stakes crisis.

I'm Game was earlier scheduled to release on August 20 but was postponed to avoid competing with other releases during the Onam season.