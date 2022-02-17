'I’m broken I’m dead inside': Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai shares heartbreaking post upon his demise

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said.

The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda.

The accident spot was around 25 km from Singhu border, the epicentre of last year's farmers' protest against farm laws.

Reacting to the same, Deep’s girlfriend Reena Rai took to Instagram and shared a heart-breaking post which read, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates.”

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh told PTI, "Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable."

An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders.

He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.

The actor, who hailed from Punjab's Muktsar district, was reportedly present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument.

Following a massive outrage, Sidhu had then defended the protester's action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:15 AM IST