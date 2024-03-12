'I'm A Sore Loser': Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Actor Shameik Moore Apologises For His Reaction To Oscar Loss

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star Shameik Moore has apologised for his reaction after the film failed to bag an award at the 2024 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel lost to Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' in the best-animated feature film category. Moore, who voices Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) in the franchise, immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he posted that the film was "robbed."

Moore received flak for his comments rebuking him for belittling a critically acclaimed film made by a "legend." Others asked Moore to respect Miyazaki's work.

*robbed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Minutes later, a contrite Moore said that he should have been more graceful on social media.

"Respect to the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser, but we didn't lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND..... yea get ready," he wrote in a follow-up post.

Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

One fan pointed out that Christopher Miller, co-writer of 'Across the Spider-Verse', and producer, both had appropriate reactions.

Miller had posted, "Well, if you're gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT." Moore went on to quote-tweeted the fan's comment, apologizing for his actions: "Your [sic] right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I'm excited to see what comes of this. I'm young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners."

While 'Across the Spider-Verse' went home empty-handed, the first film in the animated franchise won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.