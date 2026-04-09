'I'll Take Matters Into My Own Hands': Anil Kapoor’s JioHotstar Warning Post Sparks 24 Season 3 Buzz |

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor has sparked a frenzy online with his cryptic post on X, leaving fans wondering if he is hinting at the return of his acclaimed show 24. The actor appeared to warn JioHotstar, writing, “You have 24 hours,” instantly grabbing attention.

Taking to X, Kapoor shared a post tagging JioHotstar and wrote, “Jio Hotstar, you have 24 hours,” followed by a caption that read, “Or else I’ll take matters into my own hands.” The intriguing message has since gone viral, fuelling speculation about a possible third season of 24.

Reacting to the post, an excited fan commented, “Finally 24 is backkkkk… long waitttt,” echoing the anticipation among viewers who have been eagerly waiting for the show’s return.

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However, the actor did not officially announce the renewal of 24 Season 2. It is expected that Jio Hotstar will make the announcement within 24 hours.



24 premiered in October 2013, marking a bold shift in Indian television with its high-concept storytelling and cinematic scale. The first season consisted of 24 episodes, staying true to its real-time format where each episode represented one hour in a single, eventful day. Following its success, the show returned with a second season in 2016, also comprising 24 episodes and continuing the same gripping format, further cementing its place as a pathbreaking series.



At the heart of the series is Anil Kapoor, who essays the role of Jai Singh Rathod, a sharp and relentless Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) chief. Tasked with protecting the nation from looming threats, Rathod navigates political conspiracies, personal dilemmas, and life-threatening situations, all within 24 hours. Across both seasons, the storyline is packed with twists, betrayals, and action, with the second instalment raising the stakes even higher.



Apart from Kapoor, the show boasts a strong ensemble cast including Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, and Neil Bhoopalam. Backed by a talented crew and produced by Anil Kapoor himself, 24 stood out for its slick direction, background score, and international-standard production, setting a new benchmark for Indian TV shows.