'I'll Surely Go': Will Maddam Sir Star Yukti Kapoor Enter Bigg Boss 20? Actress Says She's 'Prepared' For The Challenge

Will Maddam Sir Star Yukti Kapoor Enter Bigg Boss 20? |

A lot of celebrities have been named as possible contestants for Bigg Boss 20, and one of them is popular television actress Yukti Kapoor. Known for her stint in Maddam Sir, Yukti has revealed that she would not turn down the opportunity if she is approached for the controversial reality show. So, does this hint at her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20?

Speaking to TOI, Yukti said, "If I get approached for Bigg Boss this year, I'll surely go." The actress revealed that she now feels "prepared" to take on Bigg Boss. However, Yukti admitted that she was earlier unsure about whether she was mentally ready to be a part of the show. She added, "But today I think I've evolved a lot as a person. It would definitely be a challenging experience, but I'm excited by the idea."

Previously, Yukti was intimidated by the pressure contestants have to face inside the Bigg Boss house. However, she now claims that she is no longer "intimidated by the pressure." The actress believes that the pressure one experiences on the show could actually be "a test of your personality, emotions and mental strength."

Talking about how contestants have discovered themselves during their Bigg Boss journey, Yukti said, "I've seen people discover themselves on that platform. I won't fake anything just for the cameras because audiences today appreciate a real person more than drama."

What Will Yukti Kapoor's Strategy Be If She Enters Bigg Boss 20?

If Yukti enters Bigg Boss 20, the actress said that she will focus on being herself rather than playing mind games. She added that if she ever enters the show, viewers will get to see the real Yukti, who is "honest, straightforward, emotional, and fiercely independent."

Calling herself completely prepared for the show, Yukti also said that she will not shy away from taking a stand during disagreements. She added, "I know there will be disagreements, but I'll always stand by what's right."