Ileana D’Cruz is oozing hotness in her bright red bikini picture

Her rumoured split with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is all over the internet. One hears that Ileana D’Cruz is no more dating the photographer and has even disconnected from him on social media platforms. However, all Ileana seems to be caring about right now is to travel, work and live her life to the fullest. Every now and then, her Instagram updates break the internet. We’ve our hands on one such photo.

Simply too fond of the sun, Ileana is seen wearing a printed bikini and soaking in the sunlight. Looks like it was from one of her holidays. Her fans are tripping over the picture and how! Have a look at the photo below.