Ileana D’Cruz is oozing hotness in her bright red bikini picture

Her rumoured split with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is all over the internet. One hears that Ileana D’Cruz is no more dating the photographer and has even disconnected from him on social media platforms. However, all Ileana seems to be caring about right now is to travel, work and live her life to the fullest. Every now and then, her Instagram updates break the internet. We’ve our hands on one such photo.
Simply too fond of the sun, Ileana is seen wearing a printed bikini and soaking in the sunlight. Looks like it was from one of her holidays. Her fans are tripping over the picture and how! Have a look at the photo below.
That’s not her only recent picture where she oozes serious hotness. Just a few weeks back, she shared a ‘bikini appreciation post’ wherein she is seen lying in a white bikini. So much of hotness!
Ileana, whose last Hindi outing was Ajay Devgn‘s Raid, will be next seen in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, also starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat in key roles. She will also be seen in Abhishek Bachchan‘s forthcoming crime drama The Big Bull.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)