Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Greys In Her Recent Picture With Son; Fans Say, 'Please Come Back To Acting'

Ileana D'Cruz Recent Picture | Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen on the big screen in Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), in which she played a supporting role. She has been away from the movies for more than two years now, and recently, she shared a picture of herself with her son, and it has grabbed the attention of her fans, who are commenting that she should make a comeback to films.

The Barfi actress captioned the picture as, "Mini me + me (sic)." Ileana has two sons, Koa Phoenix Dolan, who is three years old, and Keanu Rafe Dolan, who is one year old. Well, it looks like it is Keanu with Ileana in the photo. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Ileana's Picture

Reacting to the picture, a netizen commented, "I hope she comes back to acting (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Mam new movie wait hai please update (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Please come back to acting (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ileana's Marriage

Ileana got married to Michael Dolan in May 2023. They welcomed their first son in August 2023, and their second son was born in June 2025. Dolan is an American businessman, and till now, he has successfully stayed away from the limelight.

Ileana's Movies

Ileana made her debut with the Telugu film Devadasu, and later starred in many popular movies like Pokiri, Kick, and others. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Barfi, and impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. She later starred in many Hindi films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid, and others.

Well, her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback, but the actress has not yet announced anything about her new film. It looks like Ileana is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. But it would surely be interesting to watch her on the big screens soon.