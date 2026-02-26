'Makes Me So Mad': Ileana D'Cruz SLAMS Trolls For Body-Shaming Rihanna After Birth Of Third Child

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz strongly criticised online trolls for body-shaming global pop star Rihanna over her post-pregnancy appearance. Calling out the harsh commentary, Ileana described the criticism as “infuriating” and pointed to the unrealistic expectations placed on women after childbirth.

The controversy began after recent photos of Rihanna with her son Riot in Los Angeles surfaced online. Soon after, social media was flooded with comments focusing on her body and questioning why she had not “bounced back” after giving birth.

A magazine also published a headline suggesting that Rihanna’s choice not to conceal her post-pregnancy body had “made people furious.”

Reacting to the post on her Instagram story, Ileana did not hold back. “This makes me so mad,” she wrote, before addressing the issue of how women’s bodies are scrutinised after childbirth.

Ileana, who is herself a mother, emphasised that the pressure on women to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies is unfair and harmful.

In a detailed response, she added, “She’s a powerful woman! She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is ‘why hasn’t she bounced back yet?’ Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations (sic).”

Ever since photos of Rihanna surfaced, netizens compared them to the pop star's images from different phases of her life and made derogatory remarks about her looks. Some even went so far as to suggest that such changes explain why “rich men date younger women.”

Rihanna has previously spoken openly about embracing her body after pregnancy. At a public appearance earlier this year, she reportedly shared that she chooses outfits that celebrate her changing body rather than hide it, signalling her refusal to conform to narrow beauty standards.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the 2024 film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which received positive reviews despite a modest performance at the box office. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.