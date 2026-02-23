Ikkis OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Dharmendra's Last Film

Ikkis OTT Release Date |

Agastya Nanda's debut film Ikkis is a biographical film which also marks late Dharmendra's last on-screen work. The film was scheduled to release theatrically on 25 December 2025; however, it was postponed to 1 January 2026. It received a positive response from audiences and critics. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and written by Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, and Arijit Biswas.

Ikkis: OTT streaming details

Initially, the film was available on Prime Video on a rental basis, and subscribers had to pay an additional Rs 349 to watch the film. But now it will be available to stream free of cost from February 26, 2026.

What is Ikkis all about?

The story of the film follows 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who is played by Agastya Nanda, a young army officer who enters the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The film shows that during the Battle of Basantar, Arun fights bravely and destroys several tanks of the enemy. Arun keeps on fighting even when his tanker gets hit and catches fire. He continues to fight till he dies. He became the youngest soldier to receive India's highest bravery award, the Param Vir Chakra.

Cast and characters

The film features Agastya Nanda as 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra as Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, Jitendar Singh as Sowar Nand Singh, Shree Bishnoi as Sowar Parag Singh, Vijendar Singh as ALD Nathu Singh, and Madhusudan Bishnoi as Sowar Bishwanath Singh, among others. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda, Poonam Shivdasani, and Sharada Karki Jalota under Maddock Films