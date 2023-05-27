 IIFA Awards 2023: Dahaad actor Vijay Varma suits up in black, fans swoon over his effortless charm
IIFA Awards 2023: Dahaad actor Vijay Varma suits up in black, fans swoon over his effortless charm

The 36-year old actor donned a midnight black suit by his favourite designer Amit Aggarwal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
On Saturday evening, 'Dahaad' and 'Darlings' actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to reveal his IIFA 2023 look, for his fans.

Looking effortlessly dapper and red-carpet ready, the actor who is known for his unconventional looks and style, pulled off an Amit Aggarwal midnight black suit. Appearing confident and ready to bring his A-game in Abu Dhabi, the actor captioned his post on Insta saying, "IIFA and I rocks.. if wrong grammar is allowed @iifa #IIFArocks Wearing my fashion father @amitaggarwalofficial Shot by @popmercy Styled by you know who."

Now, before you jump the gun on whom is the actor addressing as 'Who' here, we'll clarify that he meant his stylist Vrinda Narang, who has been single-handledly responsible for putting together the 'Dahaad' actor's appearances across international events. Recently, Vijay attended the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 and his red carpet looks won the internet over.

Exuding style and charm, Vijay's silent fashion game has been winning the hearts of fashion enthusiasts across the world, as effortlessly as his performances do.

Recently seen in 'Dahaad' as a serial killer disguised as teacher, the actor delivered another spellbinding performance as the principal antagonist in the Reema Kagti-Ruchika Oberoi directed web series, that also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah, in pivotal roles.

His upcoming projects include 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and the third season of 'Mirzapur', which will see him reprise his double role as Tyagi twins Bharat and Shatrughan.

