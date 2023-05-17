 Cannes 2023: Dahaad actor Vijay Varma REVEALS he was refused clothes by designers, they said ‘We don’t dress anybody’
Undeterred by the setback, Vijay found solace in the support of his friends. One of them gifted him a Zara suit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Varma, known for his remarkable performances in Bollywood, recently made his debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. However, his journey to the red carpet was not without its challenges. 

The versatile actor, who gained fame through films like 'Darlings' and ‘Dahaad’, revealed that he faced rejection when he approached designers for clothing, ultimately relying on the kindness of his friends.

Here's what he said

Vijay shared his experience with Film Companion, stating, "When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event and two other occasions, they insisted on wearing a complete suit. I approached people, asking if any designer or stylist could help me out. Unfortunately, the response I received was disheartening. They said, 'Who's Vijay Varma? We don't wanna dress anybody.'"

Undeterred by the setback, Vijay found solace in the support of his friends. One of them gifted him a Zara suit, which he wore for the morning photocall, while another friend went the extra mile and personally stitched a tuxedo for his red carpet-appearance.

The actor expressed his gratitude, stating that he couldn't afford to purchase the images from Getty and other platforms where they were featured.

The actor was there to present his film 'Monsoon Shootout'

Despite the initial hurdles, Vijay's presence at Cannes was to represent his film ‘Monsoon Shootout’, which also starred acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

The festival became a pivotal moment in Vijay's career, allowing him to showcase his talent on an international platform and receive recognition for his remarkable performances.

Apart from his professional achievements, Vijay Varma's personal life has also made headlines recently, particularly due to dating rumors with Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia.

The duo was caught on camera sharing a kiss during their New Year's vacation, which sparked curiosity and raised many eyebrows.

