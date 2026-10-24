 IFP 2026: Rana Daggubati Calls ₹100–500 Crore Box Office Claims 'Lazy Marketing'
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IFP 2026: Rana Daggubati Calls ₹100–500 Crore Box Office Claims 'Lazy Marketing'

Rana Daggubati recalled starting his film industry journey in a film lab and distribution office before acting. He criticised box-office collection claims as lazy marketing, contrasted Mumbai's diverse entertainment scene with Hyderabad's film-focused activities, and reflected on how Telugu cinema has gained wider recognition over the past decade.

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
IFP 2026: Rana Daggubati Calls ₹100–500 Crore Box Office Claims 'Lazy Marketing'
IFP 2026: Rana Daggubati Calls ₹100–500 Crore Box Office Claims 'Lazy Marketing' |

Rana Dagubatti gave us a glimpse of his earlier years in the film industry, when it wasn't acting that he dabbled in. During his initial years, he first gained a foothold in the industry by working in a film lab, after which he worked in the distribution office.

Post this glimpse into his past, Rana finally addressed an issue so candidly, that it took us by surprise- the issue of marketing a film by going all over town claiming how it's made 100-200-500 crores. "It's just an idea by some lazy marketing ideas," he said.

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Rana's also highlighted a key difference between Hyderabad and Mumbai, how in Maximum City there's 360 degree activities happening all the time- whether it's a fashion show, movie related events or other activities. Hyderabad is quite and not so fast paced, concentrating primarily on film based activities, rather than the assorted items around it.

When asked what he would want to see change 10 years into the future, Rana reflected on how 10 years back in a brash moment he had said that  Telugu films should be seen by everyone..and now he's having the last laugh.

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