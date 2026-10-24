IFP 2026: 'I Want To Play Kabir Singh, Not Preeti,' Says Huma Qureshi |

Huma Qureshi was at her candid best, answering an audience question about the roles she prefers to play by saying, "I want to play Kabir Singh, not Preeti."



Huma also spoke about how she flippantly told Anurag Kashyap, "Sir abhi toh aur struggle karna hai," when he has already selected her for Gangs of Wasseypur. "I was very naive, and I probably did not know that I could not speak the way to movie directors and casting directors the way a regular Delhi University chatra would speak to people," she said.





"Why is liberty something that other people have to allow you? I think you have to give yourself the liberty to play outrageous characters, to play morally ambiguous characters, and those that don't follow the norm," Huma said, elaborating on her earlier point.