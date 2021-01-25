IFFI Spotlight 2021: Foreign films rule the show on the final day of the fest

Later, the film premiered in the Middle East at the El Gouna Film Festival 2020 in Egypt and was declared the Best Arab Film in the Feature Narrative Competition. It has also won the Best Screenplay award at the 2020 Stockholm Film Festival and the Best International Co-production at the 26th edition of Lumieres Awards in France that concluded on 19 January 2021.

The Man Who Sold His Skin is also representing Tunisia at the Oscars in the international feature film category.

Cinematographer’s insight

A virtual ‘In Conversation’ session was conducted with renowned cinematographer C K Muraleedharan in conversation with film critic Baradwaj Rangan on the ‘Portrait of an Artist as DOP.’

A native of Kerala and a 1987-graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Muraleedharan is one of the most accomplished cinematographers in the country. He has worked in several Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films including Mohenjo Daro, PK, etc.

During the session, he explained how artists borrow a lot from theatre. They take forward the lessons they draw from theatre into other mediums of art. He said, “A cinematographer is more than a ‘technician’. Cinematography has returned to ‘painting’.” He further noted that general understanding of filmmaking is very narrow and limited.

On the scope of cinematography, Muraleedharan said that 90 per cent of Indian films aren’t exactly visual and a lot more needs to be done.

Focussing on Mental Health Issues

At a press conference, director Ruxandra Ghițescu, of the Romanian film Otto the Barbarian, addressed the media and explained the motivation behind the film. The film tackles the traumas of adolescence, particularly the mental health issues.