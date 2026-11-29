IFFI 2026 Winners List: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor For Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Hanuman Ansh Wins Best Debut Director | X

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29: Rishab Shetty has added another award to his name as he won the Best Actor (Male) award for ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’ at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The awards were announced at the festival’s closing ceremony in Goa on Saturday, November 28.

Shetty was among the Indian winners at this year’s festival, while Portuguese-French film ‘Aqu’, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock for Best Film.

Indian Films Shine At IFFI

Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi also won the Best Debut Director award in the Indian Feature Film category for ‘Hanuman Ansh’. The jury recognised the film for bringing together culture, faith and music through its story.

A WINNING DEBUT! 🏆🎬🔹Hanuman Ansh, directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, wins the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award at the 57th International Film Festival of India (#IFFI) 2026🔹The jury praised the film for beautifully bringing together culture, faith and music with a strong emotional connect#IFFI2026 #57thIFFI #57IFFI #StoriesWithoutBorders @IFFIGoa @MIB_India @filmervishal — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026

Shetty’s win comes after the success of ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’, which he directed and headlined. The Kannada film, released in 2025, also featured Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Achyuth Kumar.

Meanwhile, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. It began streaming in Hindi on Sony LIV on November 27, while its regional-language versions are set to arrive on Netflix on November 29.

International Winners And Special Honours

Among the international winners, Volker Schlöndorff won the Best Director award for ‘Visitation’, while Maya O’Rourke received the Best Actor (Female) award for ‘The Meltdown’. Bérenger Thouin’s ‘The Golden Age’ won the Best Debut Feature award, while ‘The River Train’ received the Special Jury Award.

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‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’ also received a Special Mention at the festival.

Here’s the complete list of winners at IFFI 2026:

IFFI 2026: Full Winners List

Golden Peacock for Best Film: ‘Aqu’ (Portugal-France), directed by Tiago Guedes

Silver Peacock for Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for ‘Visitation’

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female): Maya O’Rourke for ‘The Meltdown’

Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature: ‘The Golden Age’, directed by Bérenger Thouin

Silver Peacock Special Jury Award: ‘The River Train’

Special Mention: ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’

Best Debut Director – Indian Feature Film: Vishal Chaturvedi for ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Best Web Series OTT Award: ‘Made In India: A Titan Story’, directed by Robbie Grewal

57th IFFI Celebrates Global Cinema

The 57th edition of IFFI was held in Goa from November 20 to 28 under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’. The festival brought together films and filmmakers from different parts of the world, with ‘Aqu’ taking home the top award and Rishab Shetty winning one of the evening’s major acting honours.

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