‘If There Is Any Need, Please Call Me’: Sharad Kapoor Reveals Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Reached Out Amid Financial And Health Struggles | Video |

Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kapoor revealed how Salman Khan reached out to him after his return to India and offered his support during his current challenging times.

The actor who has been going through tough times financially and physically, now looks forward to making a comeback to the Hindi film industry.

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In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sharad Kapoor recalled his interaction with the superstar and said he was touched by the gesture.

“Salman spoke to me. He said, ‘If there is any need, please call me.’ I said, ‘Sure brother, if I need anything, I will definitely call you,’” Kapoor told IANS.

Sharad Kapoor, who had spent around three to four years in New York, said he has received considerable support from the film fraternity since returning to India. He revealed that many industry personalities, including filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have reached out to him.

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“I was in New York for like three, four years. But after coming here, I have got a lot of support from the film industry. Mr Ahmed Khan called me, Mr Rohit Shetty called me. So, I am very thankful and, God willing, I will start working maximum by January,” he said.

The actor expressed gratitude for the warm reception he has received from the industry and said he has never felt that he was without support.

“The industry has always supported me. They have greeted me with both open hands,” Sharad said. With his return to acting on the horizon, Sharad said he is open to working with a wide range of filmmakers and actors.

Kapoor also welcomed filmmaker Mansoor Khan's return to direction and said he would be happy to work with him. “Mansoor Khan sahab wapas aa raha hai. I would love to work. Main kiske saath bhi, I don't have a problem,” he said.

Asked if there were any particular actors he would like to share the screen with, Sharad said he has no restrictions, and named some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema. “Bachchan sahab is always there, Shah Rukh bhai is there, Salman is there, so I don't have any problem working with anybody,” he said.

Known for his work in films such as Josh, Dastak, Lakshya and LOC Kargil, Sharad Kapoor is now looking towards a fresh chapter in his acting career.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)