Idhayam Murali OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan And Kayadu Lohar's Film

Idhayam Murali OTT Release Date |

Idhayam Murali is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Aakash Baskaran. The film features Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. It is the directorial debut of Aakash and also marks Thaman's return to acting after 22 years. The film was titled Idhayam Murali to honour Atharvaa's father, Murali, who also acted in the one-sided love film Idhayam (1991).

When and where to watch?

The film is set to be released on Netflix on August 7, 2026. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Two days to a wedding. One flight to the past. One last chance at love. ✈️❤️ Idhayam Murali is coming to Netflix after its theatrical release, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada."

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Storyline

Idhayam Murali is a love story centred around a timid individual named Idhaya, who feels anxious before his wedding and shares his past unreturned love experiences with a stranger called Surya. The movie reflects on his life over various years, depicting his first school infatuation, a perplexing teenage attraction during lessons, and a subsequent college romance where he struggles to express himself.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cast and characters

The film features Atharvaa as Idhayam Murali (Idhayaa), Fahadh Faasil as Suriya, Preity Mukhundhan in a dual role as Samantha and Samyuktha, Kayadu Lohar as Amudha, Thaman S as Sachin, Ruthvik Sai as Young Sachin, Jonita Gandhi as Geetha, Prithviraj as Young Dravid, and Ramki as Amudha's father, among others. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures.