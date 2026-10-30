Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Breakup After Dating For 3 Years? Report Claims Saif Ali Khan's Son Initiated Split

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari's 3-Year Romance Ends | Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has been rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, for several years. Although the two never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances and outings together continued to fuel dating rumours. Amid this, a recent report claims that Ibrahim and Palak have decided to part ways after dating for over three years. According to a report by Hindustan Times, it was Ibrahim who initiated the breakup.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari's 3-Year Romance Ends

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ibrahim initiated the breakup. The former couple was spotted together on a tiger safari in Ranthambore earlier this month. However, they continue to follow each other on social media.

Explaining the reason behind the timing, a source revealed that Ibrahim has an episode of a celebrity talk show coming up and does not want his appearance to be overshadowed by news of his breakup.

This has also sparked speculation that Ibrahim might be making an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his participation as of now.

The report further stated that the planned shoots featuring Ibrahim and Palak have either been cancelled or put on hold.

However, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has officially confirmed their relationship or the reported breakup.

Ibrahim and Palak sparked dating rumours for the first time back in January 2022, when the latter was seen hiding her face while leaving a restaurant with the young Nawab.

Both of them have maintained their silence over their relationship, and during an interview, Palak had stated that they were "just good friends".