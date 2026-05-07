'I Won't Let You Down': Manasi Salvi Thanks Producer Manish Goswami For Backing Her Amid Dispute With Mahadev & Sons Makers

Manasi Salvi Thanks Producer Manish Goswami For Standing By Her Amid Dispute With Mahadev & Sons Makers |

Manish Goswami, producer of shows like Kaisa Ye Ishq Hai and Aisa Desh Hai Mera, has come out in support of actress Manasi Salvi amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her and Mahadev & Sons makers. Manasi got her break in 1998 with Goswami’s Zee TV show Ashirvaad. Supporting the actress, Goswami stated that he never faced any issues with her regarding payments, attitude, dates, or professionalism.

Speaking to Tellyexpress, Goswami said, "Manasi has been given a break by me in 1998 in the show Ashirvaad on Zee TV, which ran for five years, and not a single day has there been any issue or problem regarding payment, dates or her attitude on the sets."

The producer further added that he had worked with Manasi on several other shows and projects over the years and had never encountered any problems with her. Reports of the ongoing dispute between the actress and producer Saurabh Tewari reportedly left Goswami surprised.

Manasi Salvi Thanks Producer Manish Goswami |

As Goswami extended his support, Manasi took to Instagram to thank him. She wrote, "Thank you @manishgoswami391 Sir... The values & professional ethics inculcated by you in me since 1998 are intact even today." She further added, "I won't let you down."

Manasi Salvi recently found herself embroiled in controversy after reports emerged about her alleged exit from Mahadev & Sons and a dispute with producer Saurabh Tewari over contractual obligations. The matter escalated after Tewari hinted at possible legal action against the actress for allegedly breaching her contract. Responding to the allegations, Manasi told The Free Press Journal, "On May 1, 11 days after sending me the exit mail, I got another email which said that they are retracting the previous mail and renewing the old contract." She further added, "We are filing a defamation against the producer for distorting the facts."