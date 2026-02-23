'I Will Take My Words Back': Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma Issues Clarification After Being Accused Of 'Insulting' Sarpanch During Show - VIDEO

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma responded to the controversy surrounding his recent remarks about a former Sarpanch during a live show in Haryana. The singer has now issued a clarification, stating that his comments were misunderstood and taken out of context.

The row began after a video from his performance in Jind went viral, leading to protests in the Tohana area of Fatehabad district. Members of the Haryana Sarpanch Association accused the singer of insulting village heads and demanded a public apology. The situation escalated, with the association warning of statewide opposition if Sharma failed to clarify his stance.

Addressing the issue, Sharma explained what had transpired during the event. He said that his request was made because the stage was crowded and he was unable to see his musicians properly. He also clarified that the remark in question was a common proverb in Haryana and not intended as a personal attack on any public representative.

In a video shared by ANI, he is heard saying, "I asked him (former Sarpanch) to get off the stage. He wasn't alone; there were at least 20 people with him. You should watch the full video, and I said I couldn't see my musicians. Then someone said, 'The Sarpanch won't get off the stage.' There was a bit of an ego clash at that time. Secondly, the statement I made there about Sarpanchs, it is a proverb in Haryana, but if any public representative, any Sarpanch, or anyone else feels offended by it, I take my words back."

However, the Haryana Sarpanch Association has taken a firm stand. Ranbir Gill, state president of the association, reportedly said that if Sharma did not issue a public apology, panchayats across Haryana would not allow him to perform in their villages. "The power of sarpanches is not limited to Haryana. They are present in every corner of the country. If he does not apologise, he may face resistance wherever he goes," said Gill.

Gill also made additional allegations, claiming that the singer attended events in an inebriated state, which he said led to disorder during performances.

According to a report in TOI, he further accused Sharma of allowing his supporters to create disturbances and stressed that artists must respect their fans. According to Gill, Hemant, the sarpanch of Baijalpur village, was allegedly threatened and asked to delete a related video. He warned that any attempt to intimidate village heads would not be tolerated and that legal action, including the registration of an FIR, could follow.

The association has also urged the Haryana government to act against controversial songs by certain artists, alleging that such content sends the wrong message to the youth.